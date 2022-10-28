Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) submitted three videos to the Parliament's Section 89 committee

The committee is tasked with assessing the African Transformation Movement’s motion to have President Cyril Ramaphosa ousted

The political party submitted seven pieces of evidence including three main videos, video links and transcripts

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) submitted three videos to the Section 89 committee assessing the African Transformation Movement’s motion to have President Cyril Ramaphosa ousted.

The EFF has submitted evidence to the committee assessing the motion to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Rodger Bosch & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Members of the Red Berets submitted seven pieces of evidence, including three main videos, video links and transcripts.

According to SABC News, the first video relates to the alleged cover-up of the theft of millions at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

While the others are about Ramaphosa’s addresses to the African National Congress in Limpopo and the Ankhole Cattle Breed Society of South Africa.

The panel will consider all information received and, if necessary, conduct additional research. Thereafter, panel members will deliberate on the facts and compile a report between Monday, 7 November and Thursday, 17 November.

IOL reported that any Member of Parliament was allowed to submit relevant information. Ramaphosa has 10 days to respond to all the submissions.

Presidency responds to Fraser’s fresh Phala Phala allegations, says Ramaphosa won’t comment on speculation

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa says it will not entertain the fresh allegation made by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president would rather focus his attention on cooperating with law enforcement agencies investigating the scandal.

This comes after Fraser implicated Ramaphosa’s adviser Benjani Chauke in the Phala Phala money laundering scandal. According to Fraser, Chauke is the one who smuggled large sums of US currency into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala residence by concealing it in the infamous couches with the help of Major General Wally Rhoode.

The former spy boss made the damning accusation in a letter to the Hawks, guiding their investigation into the Phala Phala saga, News24 reported. Magwenya added that the presidency also called for anyone with evidence to come forward as the matter was still under investigation.

