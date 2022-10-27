Ex-Eskom top boss Matshela Koko and his family have been caught with their hand in the cookie jar

Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma were arrested by the NPA's Investigating Directorate on corruption charges

The arrest follows Cheif Justice Raymond Zondo's recommendation that Koko be criminally investigated for a litany of state-capture-related crimes

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko, his wife Mosima and his stepdaughter Koketso Choma have been arrested on corruption charges.

Ex-Eskom acting chief executive Matshela Koko, his wife and stepdaughter, have been arrested on corruption charges. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The arrest was carried out by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate and relates to a multibillion-rand contract between the power utility and Swiss engineering company Asea Brown Boveri (ARB).

The Citizen reported that ARB outsourced to Impulse International, a local company where Choma was a shareholder. Koko's stepdaughter allegedly received R30 million from the deal, some of which were passed to Mosima Koko.

The dodgy dealings transpired in 2015 at a time when Koko was a senior executive at the power utility, News24 reported.

The arrests follow Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's state capture report recommendations that the former executive should be criminally investigated for a litany of state capture-related crimes, including the ARB deal and Gupta-linked Tegeta deal.

This is a developing story.

SA reacts to the arrests

South Africans have said they will wait for sentencing to celebrate.

Here are some reactions:

@MotsohiThabang speculated:

"I have a feeling that some politicians implicated in State Capture will not have a merry Xmas. Practising psychologists seem to be very busy dealing with stress and depression."

@Senyaka_Moruti said:

"A family that loots together stays together. Good family tree."

@Xolani__ added:

"I guess the millions of rands we spent on the state capture commission were not in vain."

State capture: President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has entered a new era of corruption fighting

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country feedback on the implementation of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry report on Sunday, 23 October.

Ramaphosa stated that South Africa had entered a new chapter of fighting corruption by implementing the recommendations in the State Capture report.

During his speech, Ramaphosa thanked whistleblowers for coming forward and providing the commission with evidence, reports News24.

