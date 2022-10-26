Authorities in Nelson Mandela Bay conducted a joint operation to round up undocumented immigrants

10 foreign nationals were arrested at the Koedoeskloof Landfill site in Kariega

The operation was undertaken to safeguard the security of residents and municipal workers

EASTERN CAPE - Nelson Mandela Bay Metro officials, the police, and the home affairs department joined forces and arrested 10 undocumented immigrants.

10 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested in a joint operation between SAPS and home affairs. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The joint operation targeted the Koedoeskloof Landfill site in Kariega in the Eastern Cape Metro. The outcome of the crime operation also resulted in the demolition of 15 illegally built informal dwellings.

Tshonono Buyeye, a member of the mayoral committee for public health, claims the operation was carried out to safeguard the security of site visitors and municipal employees, SABC News reported.

Buyeye added that residents in the area fear visiting the Koedoeskloof Landfill site to throw away their waste because of increased muggings.

Speaking on the success of the joint operation, the MMC said societal problems such as this required cooperation from all sectors, Algoa FM reported.

Buyeye said:

"These societal problems need all of us to work together as government stakeholders if we really want to see sustainable solutions."

This is what South Africans had to say about the joint operation

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the joint operation.

Here are some comments

@Sthembiso_RSA said:

"These thugs have really invaded our country in their millions,they're everywhere #OperationDudula #PutSouthAfricansFirst ✊."

Lexusy Chibanda claimed:

"Document for what as long I'm doing the job properly...thats it."

Mxolisi Mahoti commented:

"I wish that can continue all over, nationwide."

Freddy F Fox said:

"That's what happens when you don't have money to pay for a cooldrink."

Mawande Somnandi Vayeke congratulated:

"Well done, guys, and you must continue doing a great job. Salute Mr. Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs is alive and kicking under your leadership."

