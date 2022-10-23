Former president Thabo Mbeki says top leaders in the African National Congress(ANC) need to meet to discuss president Cyril Ramaphosa

Mbeki gave a speech mentioning his concerns about corrupt leaders in the ANC and those that will be chosen at the elective conference

South Africans online shared their views on the ruling party and Thabo Mbeki's recent remarks about corruption

Thabo Mbeki speaks out against the corrupt ANC leadership. Image: Mikhail Svetlov and Pete Marovich

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Mbeki mentioned that African National Congress (ANC) need to put plans in place in case the parliament decides that the president must account for the Phala Phala incident.

A panel will conduct an independent investigation on the Phala Phala farm incident starting on Wednesday. Mbeki suggested that the top leaders of the ANC gather to determine if President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign if a charge is laid against him, reported News 24.

The former president was speaking at the Strategic Dialogue Group when he touched on the challenges facing the ANC, such as corrupt leaders who are clueless about policies approved by Parliament.

"When you talk renewal of the ANC, you're carrying too much baggage of wrong people. You have to have the courage to face that you have a renewed ANC led by criminals."

According to Eyewitness News, the first Zondo Commision report revealed that during the state capture, the South African Revenue Services was deliberately destroyed by members of the party. Mbeki wondered about the kind of leaders that would be chosen at the ANC's December conference.

“You destroy SARS, you destroy this democratic republic, and these treasonable acts are spelt out in in detail in the Nugent report and the Zondo report."

South Africans on Twitter shared their views on the former president's stance on the current leadership in the ANC. Below are some comments:

@RooMrSixthFloor posted:

"Cyril must just voetsek from that office."

@MphowaMoletlane said:

"The ANC must not hesitate to remove Ramaphosa. He must appear to the magistrate on #PhalaPhalaFarmGate crimes."

@said_truthfully stated:

"Vultures are waiting to take over. The next African country to be ruined by politics. God Save SA, and its people."

@Chane72074852 mentioned:

"Thabo Mbeki was the last good president we had. After him, everything went downhill."

@LyfeUrbanzulu commented:

"That tsotsi from Venda with a big nose is finished."

@Eagle66017981 asked:

"When did Mbeki, the SILENT DIPLOMAT, find his voice?"

@MambheleM shared:

"So Mbeki, Motlanthe and Zuma are squeaky clean? What a bunch of self-absorbed individuals. South Africans, need a completely new type of leadership. ANC leaders are all the same, obsessed with themselves. No accountability."

Thabo Mbeki says SA needs good leadership to solve Mzansi’s many problems in Unisa address

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Former President Thabo Mbeki had slammed the government and South Africa's general society for the many problems plaguing the nation.

Mbeki made these comments during a lecture with students and diplomats at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September.

