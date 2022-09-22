Former President Thabo Mbeki weigh in on the quality of leadership in South Africa during a lecture at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September

Mbeki was engaging with students and diplomats when he said SA's problems can on a government and societal level

The former president alluded to the need for a social compact to address the various challenges that South Africa is facing

PRETORIA - Former President Thabo Mbeki has slammed the government and South Africa's general society for the many problems plaguing the nation. Mbeki made these comments during a lecture with students and diplomats at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September.

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki says SA problems can be traced to poor leadership in government and society. Image: EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP

The address coincided with the 14th anniversary of Mbeki's resignation as head of state following the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee's decision to have Mbeki recalled.

According to News24, the former South African President alluded to the challenges faced by the nation, which include the economy, politics, matters of peace and safety and security of the population.

Mbeki claimed that the constant electricity blackouts are chief among SA problems. The former president took the opportunity to deride President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration's failure to heed the warns about a looming energy crisis.

Mbeki stated that the solution for the blackouts and the country's many difficulties lies in good leadership in governance and society. He also indicated a lack of a social compact in South Africa is further compounding the ill faced by the nation, EWN reports.

SA reacts to former President Thabo Mbeki's comments

Some people in Mzansi agree with Mbeki's observations on the state of leadership in SA, but others claim that the former president is part of the problem too.

i_r_b_r_m said:

"SA hasn’t had quality leadership for nearly 30 years! ‍♂️"

@mrstark02020633 commented:

"Says the man who ignored Eskom’s warning that they need to procure more power in 1998. The root cause of Eskom’s current problems."

@Jacobsz_swazi added:

"His comments are valid but not comprehensive enough and unfair on CR. Firstly Mbeki was extremely quite under JZ. He should acknowledge his fresh air to speak. Secondly he should have addressed the ineffectiveness of ANC leadership stemming from the branch based factional system"

@Trinity65115823 claimed:

"When a failure calls a failure a failure, know that the lights are out."

@EsterlineFortu2 asserted:

"Thank you Mr Mbeki! I have great respect for you! We are led by greedy, self-serving people masquerading as leaders!"

