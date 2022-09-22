Former President Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the foreign national issues in South Africa

Speaking at Unisa on Tuesday, 21 September, Mbeki stated that foreigners from Lesotho and eSwatini and benefitting from social grants

Mbeki added trying to stop foreigners from coming to SA is not the solution, and African countries need to have an integrated plan to address the problem

PRETORIA - Former President Thabo Mbeki was at Unisa on Wednesday, 21 September, to engage with students and diplomats about the current state of South Africa and the African continent.

Mbeki weighed in on the conversations happening in South Africa regarding foreign nationals and stated that many Africans contributed to the fight against apartheid and have a legitimate claim to come to SA.

The former president used Nigeria as an example and explained that the Nigerian government rallied citizens to crowdfund for the African National Congress(ANC), reports TimesLIVE. He further explained that such people have an attachment to Mzansi and just can't be chased away.

However, Mbeki noted that many foreign nationals from Lesotho and eSwatini who forge South African IDs to benefit from social grants.

“Part of the reality here is that you have many people crossing from Eswatini into SA to collect grants. It is the same for Lesotho,” said Mbeki.

Mbeki explained that putting up an electric fence around the border will not necessarily solve the problem, but there should be an integrated plan for African countries.

"We have had a Sadc agreement which provides for free movement of people as part of that process of integration. The African continent has a similar protocol which addresses the same thing — free movement of people," said Mbeki.

He added that but saying people can't move freely in South Africa, Mzansi would be excluding itself from the African continent, which should not be the case. Mbeki also weighed on the xenophobia rhetoric and said that he does not believe South Africa is xenophobic.

The former president explained that while there were bursts of xenophobic attacks in the past, they were motivated by sinister forces threatened by foreign nationals' economic success.

This is not the first time Mbeki has denied that the country is xenophobic. He had the same sentiments in 2017. He stated that xenophobia does not exist because South Africans were against criminals and necessary foreign nationals. In a clip share by SABC News, Mbeki said:

"There are Nigerian criminals who are involved in drug dealing and that's true. There are Nigerian criminals who are involved in prostitution and that's true.

"And you will find that in this area of Johannesburg, Rosettenville, where there have been attacks on people, it's been against criminals and not Nigerians. There's no South African who goes around chasing Nigerians because they are Nigerian, it doesn't exist," said Mbeki.

South Africans weigh in

@BANSIRVEST said:

"There's nothing better to seek. The ANC has destroyed all the value along with selfish apartheid era beneficiaries who undermine genuine collectivism and reparations efforts."

@Sabza200BC said:

"But why must SA suffer the burden of lack of development? SA is on its knees. From hospitals, schooling, and Human settlement resources trying to cater for 100s of 1000s, flocking monthly on top of Millions already here.From as far as East. There will be rebels soon in SA, like in Moz."

@Sabza200BC said:

"For him to even say that "Most Lesotho and Swati Nationals collect their from South Africa " shows that he looked the other way when this problem surfaced. It's wrong, it's illegal, and it's fraud for these Nationalities to get this money. SAN won't dare try in their countries."

@GrannyMohlala said:

"Only in RSA, a social grant is regarded as a luxury. If it wasn't, leaders will be creating jobs using taxpayers' money, not social grants and boast that neighbouring counties are collecting also. Social grant is not a luxury, man, and we are not unable to work."

