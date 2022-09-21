Former President Thabo Mbeki stepped down as president of South Africa 14 years ago today

21 September marks the anniversary of Mbeki's resignation and a turning point in South African politics

Mzansi relects on Mbeki's decision to step down as president and weigh in on who they believe the best South African president has been

JOHANNESBURG - 21 September 2008 marks the day the former president Thabo Mbeki announced his resignation as the President of South Africa.

Former President Thabo Mbeki stepped down as President of South Africa on 21 September 2008. Image: EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP

Former President Mbeki resigned after the African National Congress requested that he step down over allegations that Mbeki misused his power.

According to SABC News, Mbeki's resignation followed former Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Christ Nicholson's suggestion that Mbeki's administration had interfered in the prosecution of then ANC president Jacob Zuma.

Mbeki's resignation as President marked the end of a bitter power struggle between himself and former president Jacob Zuma.

South Africans weigh in on former President Thabo Mbeki's resignation

Briefly News reflected on the anniversary of the resignamtion of former president Thabo Mbeki in a Facebook post and asked readers who they believe the best President of South Africa has been and why.

South African are torn over who the best president has been but many note that the economy was in better shape when Mbeki was president.

Here are some responses:

Sbu Mncube posted:

"Zuma by far. Life of a black man was getting better. WMC was shivering."

Baxolele Nawente Tshetshe added:

"Thabo Mbeki of course because he was doing his best to make Afrika greater and African leaders were starting to see the idea but then well we all know what happened."

Qaqambile Msweli claimed:

"When President Thabo Mbeki stepped down, our economy stepped down too & that on its own tells who the best President was."

Tshepo Ramokoatsi said:

"He was a good president but I feel he could have done better with ARV programme and with increasing Eskom's capacity when he was told."

Shandylor Saddiq commented:

"On this day we lost an intelligent man,and gave South Africa to the wolves,it's still sad thought."

Young Supemega Amkhay claimed:

"Jacob Zuma all away which he was voted by south African. Despite everything he was accused of that man he's wise"

Maphuti Jacklin-waGa Ramphele commented:

"President Thabo Mbeki to date has been the best state president and I don't see any other coming closer he held the economy higher, and all who boycott him including Malema are in tear 2 date"

Muofhe Masithulela said:

"Thabo Mbeki by far the best president"

Thama Mudau added:

"Mbeki was a threat to the white monopoly capital n he was going to make Africa great ♥️"

Thabang Bobo Molefe remrked:

"It's astonishing to hear people say Zuma was the best president . Were you guys sleeping during his reign or are you just choosing to ignore everything that happened "

Michael M. Emmanuel noted:

"Nelson Mandela. You know the reason why his greatest president in South Africa"

Khetha Sobahle Nkwanyana excalimed:

"Zuma was the greatest of all Time PRESIDENT !!!"

AT Myataza stated:

"Between him and JZ it's hard to choose they were geniuses at their best aspects ...but As for this one now wooow mffffm "

Kabelo Matlhare observed:

"For me it has to be Thabo Mbeki. During his term our economy was booming petrol prices were low and reasonable. Food prices were reasonable and all our state owned enterprises were doing well. He had a vision."

Myke Chavuta added:

"The beginning of Guptas and loadsheding we miss you Mr Thiboz."

Thabo Mbeki slammed the ANC leadership, claims they don't have a plan to address challenges facing the country

Briefly News previously reported that Thabo Mbeki slammed the leadership of the government during the memorial service of the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte.

Mbeki was met with loud cheers and singing when he called the ANC to sort itself and its leadership out.

He said that the government did not have any plans in place to address the high rate of unemployment, poverty and inequality in South Africa according to EWN.

