Former president Thabo Mbeki has slammed the leadership of the government for their failure to address the challenges facing the country

Mbeki critcies President Cyril Ramaphosa for his failure to keep his promises and the damage the Phala Phala scandal has caused

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to Mbeki's speech with many saying that Mbeki's warning about a South African Arab Spring

JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Mbeki slammed the leadership of the government during the memorial service of the late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte.

Mbeki was met with loud cheers and singing when he called the ANC to sort itself and its leadership out.

Thabo Mbeki has warned the ANC that if they don't address the challenges facing South Africa then there could be serious consequences. Photo credit: @SAMMY50277422

Source: Twitter

He said that the government did not have any plans in place to address the high rate of unemployment, poverty and inequality in South Africa according to EWN.

Al Jazeera reported that Mbeki has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that he has failed to deliver his promises and the Phala Phala scandal has done a lot of harm.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to his speech

@Nhleiks5:

"Thabo Mbeki for the first time telling the truth about Cyril Ramaphosa failures, we're getting somewhere ."

@Mfundo_999:

"Thabo Mbeki : The sky is blue.

Black middle class: Wow, that is profound, such a thinker, we miss you president.

"

@MadiBoity:

"A chilling warning from Thabo Mbeki about the imminent uprising in South Africa due to pressure of unemployment, poverty and inequality. It is no longer a matter of if, but when."

"It’s going to explode": Former President Thabo Mbeki warns of unrest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former president Thabo Mbeki has been on the top of trending lists on social media for his remarks about the country’s current state. He was speaking at the African National Congress’ Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte’s memorial service when he said unrest could be brewing.

Mbeki said South Africa could soon have its own version of the Arab Spring, which saw anti-government protests in Tunisia. According to a clip of the speech shared by eNCA, the former president said the country has a high number of unemployed and poor people, lawlessness, and corrupt leadership.

“One of my fears is that one of these days it’s going to happen to us,” he said.

