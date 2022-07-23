ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told ANC members at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference that the ANC must start campaigning immediately

He reassured supporters that the ANC is the country's only hope and that the ruling party knew no other home

South Africans weighed in on the conference and shared their views and opinions of what was happening in KZN

DURBAN - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addressed crowds of ANC supporters at the party's KwaZulu-Natal provincial conference.

He stressed that the ANC could not waste any time and must immediately begin campaigning for 2024 and not leave anything to the last minute.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile warned that the ANC was South Africa's only hope. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

According to him, the previous general election was proof of this when many South Africans chose to rather not vote at all and stay home.

TimesLIVE reported that Mashatile told South Africans that the ruling party was the only solution to the problems that the country faced and without the ANC all hope is lost.

Mashatile went on to say that the ANC had a "moral" and "revolutionary" duty to South Africa and that Mzansi is the party's only home. He said that he had no doubt that the ANC would win in 2024 according to IOL.

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the conference

@mickeydedrinker:

"IFP must just win KZN like they did in 1994, maybe those criminals who defected to ANC post Polokwane conference will go to their home and let the ANC cleanse itself from rapists, warlords, tribal lunatics and Inkabis."

@slago012:

"#ANCKZN KZN should be a case study for the ANC Policy Conference, you can't go to a conference under the theme Unity and Renewal with 5 Slates."

@Ashseraka2:

"The fact that those fools in KZN Conference are still singing " Wenzeni u Zuma " tells us that the ANC is not the solution to our troubles !!"

