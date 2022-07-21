Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has been in the spotlight since the start of his political career. This has garnered him a reputation for saying some of the most controversial and hilarious things. Briefly News takes a quick look at some of Malema's viral moments inked in our minds.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Julius Malema, the Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has always been an eccentric politician, even before he defected from the African National Congress to form his own party.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been entertaining South Africans since his days as the ANC Youth League leader. Images: Ashraf Hendricks & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The former ANC Youth League leader has been going viral for saying some of the most hilarious and controversial things. The Red Berets leader has never been scared to speak his mind and challenge his opponents, and that is probably why South Africans are always tuned in when there is an EFF presser on television.

Briefly News takes a look at some of Malema's most viral moments that took social media by storm.

1. Julius Malema goes head-to-head with veteran journalist Debora Patta

In 2009, Malema was interviewed by journalist Debora Patta, who delved into his expensive lifestyle while leading the ANC Youth League with a R15 000 salary.

Patta, who was the host of the popular eTV show 3rd Degree, was known for exposing corruption and tearing her guests apart with her line of questioning.

Malema was no ordinary guest and did not even give her the chance to tear him to shreds. Nevertheless, the interview was so memorable that South Africans still speak about it years later.

Here's a short clip:

2. Julius Malema coins the "Zupta must fall" phrase

Malema went from being a staunch supporter of the ANC to being expelled from the party in 2013. He quickly got up and formed his own political organisation and was in the National Assembly the following year.

The EFF being in parliament was the beginning of ANC's leader and the president of South Africa at the time, Jacob Zuma's many problems.

Following the revelation that Zuma used state funds to upgrade his Nkandla home and build himself the infamous "fire pool", the EFF made it their mission to make Zuma uncomfortable, according to the Mail & Guardian.

Malema and his party members would often chant, "Zupta must fall" while the former president tried to address Parliament.

The EFF's stance against the president was felt all around South Africa, and many people participated in nationwide 'Zuma must fall' protests after numerous failed attempts to get Zuma impeached.

3. Julius Malema trends for "Kiss the Boer" comment

It is without a doubt that Malema has been a trendsetter for some of the comments he has made in the past. The EFF leader has also had a few run-ins with the law.

In 2011, Malema was taken to court by AfriForum for singing an apartheid struggle song called Dubul' iBhunu (Shoot the Boer). The Equality Court ruled that the song amounted to hate speech and banned the song from being sung. The EFF was also ordered to pay a fine, according to BBC.

In 2022, Malema was taken to court again by AfriForum for singing the song after he was prohibited from doing so. While taking the witness stand, Malema denied that he sang the prohibited song and argued that he sang "kiss the boer" instead, according to the Daily Maverick.

South Africans found Malema's statement so hilarious that "Kiss the Boer" trended on popular social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok. Some people even created funny videos to mark the moment.

4. Julius Malema shows SA he is more than a politician

The Red Berets leader has shown South Africans that he is not only good at being the leader, but also he has some serious skills as a disc jockey.

Malema's first public stint as DJ was at the popular nightclub, Konka, situated in Soweto, in November 2021. Social media was abuzz when video clips of Malema working the decks surfaced online.

Some South Africans poked fun at Malema and called him "Honourable Waffles", making reference to the infamous DJ, Uncle Waffles.

Malema took his deejaying skills to Europe in July 2022 and performed in Ibiza while rubbing shoulders with the Mazzotti family, a Spanish family that is allegedly behind tobacco smuggling.

The Red Berets played South African Amapiano tunes at Adriana Mazzotti's daughter's wedding and the crowd seemed to enjoy the music.

"Money makes people shine": SA reacts to Julius Malema's throwback

Briefly News previously reported that On Wednesday, 1 March, the EFF's Julius Malema will be celebrating his 40th birthday. Preparing for their leader's birthday, the EFF has headed to Twitter and shared a number of tweets in his honour.

One of the various heartwarming tweets made by the Twitter page includes a throwback photo of Malema looking as young as ever, yet already with the same determined and ambitious look in his eyes. The before-and-after pictures of Malema were captioned:

"How it started vs How it's going #MalemaTurns40."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News