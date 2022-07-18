Julius Malema was MacG and Sol Phenduka's guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill

The EFF leader got candid about his life, talking about his childhood and how he got into politics, and he even revealed that he doesn't know who his father is

The latest episode trended on social media as chillers charged their thoughts on what Malema was saying on the show

MacG and Sol Phenduka are stepping up their game as far as guests on their show are concerned. The stars have racked in big wigs such as Dr John Kani, Jub Jub and now Julius Malema.

Julius Malema was MacG's guest on the latest episode of 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: @julius.malema.sell and @mcgunleashed

The EFF president sat with the top podcasters and discussed some personal issues. He touched on many issues, including his childhood, his parents, some of his beliefs and politics.

Julius Malema has been very vocal on the political scene, which may surprise many why his enemies haven't assassinated him. The politician believes it's because his ancestors are strong. He said:

"They can’t assassinate me, I have very powerful ancestors. They don’t play. I see trouble before it happens, and I cause trouble. I take a decision that we cause trouble now. I joined politics for two things, we are either going to die, or we are going to win. For us to be here is a miracle. I am not afraid of death. We knew how to carry firearms at the age of nine."

Juju also added that black people act differently around white people because they are afraid of them.

Social media was a buzz with different reactions from chillers who loved the episode. Many hailed Malema for taking his time to support MacG's podcast.

@MhlungwaneJ said:

"Malema gives MacG some direction about politics and the youth. “Don’t use this platform to depoliticise “ #podcastandchillwithmacg."

