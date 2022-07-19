The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, made a much-anticipated appearance on MacG's show, Podcast and Chill

The Red Berets leader touched on a few topics related to the EFF's upcoming 10th birthday and his bid for SA's presidency

Malema received praises from his supporters for being on the podcast and addressing major issues, while others felt he was full of contradictions

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, appeared on the controversial YouTube show Podcast and Chill on Monday, 18 July.

EFF leader Julius Malema recently stated that his political career from a young age and even led his first protest in Grade 8. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica & @Rakgadi_EM

The party leader addressed several issues ranging from his marriage, his political career and the EFF being around for close to a decade. Malema even boldly asserted that in a few years, he would become the president of South Africa.

Malema also spoke out about how he started his political career at a young age. Speaking to MacG, the Red Berets leader said when he was in Grade 8, he was appointed to the Student Representative Council. He then led his first strike, which lasted for six months.

Malema said that the strike was about fees, the use of corporal punishment, the bad conditions and the school and teachers who had inappropriate relationships with children.

Here's a clip from the show:

Malema speaks about the problems in South Africa

Malema also stated that South Africa has bigger problems to worry about than his recent visit to Ibiza. He explained that infrastructure in Mzansi is falling apart and no one is doing anything to fix potholes.

Malema added that South African citizens should not be worried about what he is doing because he is not the president of the country.

"But South Africans will be worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife. I am not their president. They have elected their own government. South Africa, you have the president that you deserve," said Malema.

Malema speaks about the EFF turning 10 in 2023

Malema also excitedly spoke about his party turning 10 years old next year. Juju stated that his party will have a big celebration at the FNB stadium in Soweto and the venue has already been booked.

When asked about ever stepping down as the leader of the EFF at some point, Malema explained that when the time comes, he will step down and not be like the founders of political movements who stay as leaders way too long.

South Africans weigh in on Malema's Podcast and Chill interview

South Africans had mixed reactions to Malema's interview on MacG's podcast show. Some people praised him and found the show quite insightful, while others pointed out the irony in some of Malema's statements.

Here are some comments:

@oupasean said:

"Malema went to England and told white people not to take what he says to his supporters in a rally serious, saying that he only tell his supporters what they want to hear they must not be threatened"

@Son_of_the_so said:

"10 years of flip-flopping."

@thabanikubheka_ said:

"President of the SRC during high school days at Grade 8 imagine ❤️❤️❤️"

@EagarA said:

"This “white monopoly capital” slogan is now becoming boring. Not even @niehaus_carl has been able to explain what it means. It only sounds good on the ear."

