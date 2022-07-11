South African opposition leader Julius Malema ditched his red party regalia for some summer clothes in Ibiza

The opposition party leader, who is in Spain for a wedding, got the internet buzzing with his recent posts

Fans couldn't keep calm when a video of Julius Malema showing off his impressive DJing skills went viral

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Opposition party leader Julius Malema is living his best life in Ibiza, Spain. Malema is said to have gone to the party island as a wedding guest.

Julius Malema stole the show in Ibiza when he displayed his unmatched DJing skills. Image: @julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Pictures of the EFF leader enjoying his life at the wedding of alleged tobacco smuggler Adriana Mazzotti's daughter. The wedding has been a debatable topic on social media as peeps ponder their thoughts on Malema's link with Mazzotti.

Malema has chosen to ignore the noise and enjoy his time in sunny Ibiza. A Twitter video posted by user @ChiefKatlego shows the politician doing his thing behind the DJ decks.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Juju became the star of the moment as he played a South African sound, surrounded by peeps from different ethnicities who were clearly enjoying the music. According to TimeLIVE, Malema is partying it up in Ibiza alongside his wife, Major League DJz, Black Coffee and his son.

The trending video sparked a heated debate among Twitter users. Some blasted Malema for using state funds to sponsor his lifestyle, while his fans lauded him for taking a short break to enjoy.

@WinasM wrote:

“We are actually happy he took a holiday, he deserves it. It's you non-EFF voters who have issues shem.”

Sbahle Mpisane shows off impressive dance moves in viral video; Mzansi reacts: "You look so amazing"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sbahle Mpisane knows how to command attention. The media personality left her followers short for words when she posted a video showing off her impressive twerking skills.

The fitness enthusiast who was in the gym also had peeps salivating with her banging body. She wrote a lengthy motivational caption urging peeps never to give up.

She educated her Instagram followers on the benefits of consistently exercising and eating healthy. According to the media personality, exercise has helped her lead a healthier lifestyle.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News