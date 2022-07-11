Celebrated fashion designer Jessica Jane and her husband Wandile Molebatsi are celebrating nine years of marriage

Jessica marked their special day with a special tribute to the famous actor and television producer

She headed to her social media page to share a loved-up snap in matching outfits with her man alongside a sweet caption

Seasoned actor and television producer Wandile Molebatsi and his beautiful wife Jessica Jane recently celebrated nine years of marriage, and they are truly more in love than ever.

Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi recently headed to social media to mark their marriage anniversary. Image: @jessicajane_molebatsi

Source: Instagram

The stunner took to her timeline to celebrate their special day with lovely pictures and a sweet caption.

Jessica Jane posted pictures from their time in the city of love - Paris, on her Instagram page. The couple looked stylish, draped in matching outfits designed by Jess. She wrote:

"9 years and counting."

Wandile Moletsatsi once shared with TimesLIVE that their marriage hasn't been smooth sailing. The celebrated actor told the publication that they also have ups and downs, but they soldier on. He said:

"I don’t think there is a perfect marriage. Each couple has their own struggles and arguments are always there. My wife and I do have our ups and downs, but we work around them. I also think that challenges play a major role in our lives."

