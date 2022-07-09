DJ Zinhle had plenty of time to fire back at online trolls who were dragging her and rapper Nadia Nakai

The mother of two became a trending topic when a video of her and the rapper who is dating her ex AKA went viral

Peeps accused the stunner of pretending to like Nadia Nakai for clout, but deep down, she wants her to break up with Supa Mega

DJ Zinhle has always ignored social media trolls but not anymore. The star became a trending topic when fans started scrutinising her relationship with her baby daddy AKA.

DJ Zinhle has responded to trolls dragging her about her co-parenting with AKA. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Some social media users praised the stars for having a great co-parenting relationship, while others said they were pretending for clout. They even slammed DJ Zinhle for "faking" her love for Nadia Nakai after a video of them hugging in a club trended.

The Siyabonga hitmaker headed to her Twitter page to address the trolls. She accused them of always finding entertainment in other people's suffering. She said:

"This video is not fun, people prefer hate & bitterness between women for their own entertainment… it’s not gonna be us.. our family is good.. sorry to disappoint."

DJ Zinhle did not end there, she said some of the negative-minded online bullies will end up being on her payroll, and she won't even know that she "hired devils." She added:

"The sad thing about half the people trolling me here is that they’ll one day work for me & I won’t even know I’ve hired devils."

