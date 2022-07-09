South Africans are finding it hard to believe that DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy AKA now have a healthy co-parenting relationship

The stars had the rumour mill spinning when they were spotted dancing together at their daughter Kairo's birhday

Peeps also got talking when another video of the Siyabonga hitmaker hugging AKA's current boo Nadia Nakai hit the streets

DJ Zinhle and her relationship with AKA is in the spotlight once again. The pair made headlines yesterday when they were captured dancing together at their daughter Kairo's birthday.

Mzansi has defended DJ Zinhle from online bullies accusing her of pretending to like Nadia Nakai. Image:@nadianakai and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Many couldn't believe that the two stars now have a healthy co-parenting relationship.

They headed to social media to dish their thoughts on the relationship. Some lauded the Fela in Versace rapper and the DJ Zinhle for putting the past behind them and focusing on their baby girl.

Some negative-minded trolls accused the stunner of still having feelings for her baby daddy. They accused her of trying to get back with the rapper.

@IcebergDru wrote:

"The other Guy is just a rebound. Zinhle will always love AKA. The other guy is just a distraction."

A video of DJ Zinhle having fun with Nadia Nakai has also got peeps talking. The beautiful ladies were spotted hugging each other while in a club.

While many Twitter users found the moment adorable, others concluded that they were pretending. Peeps came to the stars' defence, saying they are both in healthy relationships, so why should they hate each other.

@Sbwl_indlu commented:

"Why play women against each other. Dj Zinhle is in love now, and it’s not like Nadia took AKA From her. They aren’t enemies. No need for bad vibes."

@The_blackaneese wrote:

"The fact that many women here are pinning these women against each other shows that, Abafazi will never stop witchcraft."

