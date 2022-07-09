DJ Zinhle and her first baby daddy rapper AKA have a healthy co-parenting relationship that is adored by many

The two celebs trended a few weeks ago when DJ Zinhle was called out for celebrating AKA on Father's Day

AKA and DJ Zinhle also caught Mzansi's attention when their video dancing at Kairo's birthday party went viral

DJ Zinhle and AKA have no time for peeps questioning their co-parenting relationship. The two stars have clearly chosen to put the past behind them and focus on their seven-year-daughter Kairo Forbes.

DJ Zinhle and AKA are trending again on social media after their video dancing went viral. Image: @akaworldwide and @djzinhle

A few weeks ago, the Umlilo hitmaker came under fire from social media users when she celebrated her baby daddies on Father's Day. She posted a pic of her current man Murdah Bongz on Instagram and headed to Twitter to post Fela in Versace rapper, AKA.

Many accused her of disrespecting Black Motion star Murdah Bongz by posting her ex. Others even said she still had feelings for the award-winning rapper.

Zinhle and AKA also found themselves trending on Twitter when a video showing the two of them dancing at Kairo's birthday party went viral. Peeps admired the celebs for having a healthy co-parenting relationship, while others said they were still in love with each other.

@MVP_VPM commented:

"DJ Zinhle having a beautiful relationship with Murdah Bongz and a healthy co-parenting relationship with aka is the level of peace many aspire to have in these types of setups. I’m happy for her. She deserves all the love and peace she has in her life."

@IcebergDru wrote:

"The other Guy is just a rebound. Zinhle will always love AKA. The other guy is just a distraction."

