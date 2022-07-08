Kelly Khumalo is not holding anything back in her highly-anticipated reality television show Life with Kelly Khumalo

The star also touched on her baby daddy Jub Jub in the show's first episode, released on Tuesday

She accused the Uyajola 9/9 presenter of not being serious about being in their son Christian's life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Khumalo is convinced Jub Jub is not doing enough to be a part of Christian's life. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter has spoken about how much he desires to be a present father for his son.

Kelly Khumalo has accused her baby daddy Jub Jub of not doing enough o be in their son's life. Image: @official_jubjub and @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has finally addressed the issue, seemingly suggesting that Jub Jub mentions their son for clout, yet he is not doing enough to be there for him.

According to TimesLIVE, the star said Jub Jub posted a mother's day message for Kelly on his timeline but did not send a private message. She said:

“I know a man who wants a relationship with his child when I see one, I will never stand in the way of doing that, don't disrespect me."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumalo alleged that a woman claiming to be the rapper's friend messaged her, asking the Empini singer to give Jub Jub a chance to be a father to their son. She added:

“This is what annoys me some slay queen with a big bum dm's me to say that “oh Molemo is my friend. All he talks about is his son, and I hope you find it in your heart to just allow him to prove himself."

Kelly Khumalo issues stern warning after major public backlash over her Senzo Meyiwa comments, SA hits back

Still on Kelly Khumalo, Briefly News also reported that the singer has taken to social media to send a strong warning to her naysayers in light of the major public backlash she received over her comments about her late baby dad, Senzo Meyiwa.

In a minute-long clip, the singer warned peeps not to mess with other people's children because they don't have an idea how strong their ancestors are or the God they pray to is. In the clip she posted on her official Instagram account, she said:

"Some ancestors are stronger than others and some prayers are stronger than others. Don't mess with other people's kids. You don't know what we say when we pray or what we say when we consult our ancestors. Beware of the coming wrath because you can't buy yourself out of it. Some ancestors are very protective over their children."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News