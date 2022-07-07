Kelly Khumalo has issued a stern warning to her naysayers after she received a major backlash after claiming that Senzo Meyiwa's family didn't love him

The singer warned peeps not to mess with other people's children because they don't know how strong their ancestors or their prayers are

The late goalkeepers fans, who replied in isiZulu, also warned Kelly to watch out for the coming wrath from her late baby daddy's ancestors

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kelly Khumalo has taken to social media to send a strong warning to her naysayers in light of the major public backlash she received over her comments about her late baby dad, Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo has issued a stern warning to her naysayers after she was dragged for her nasty comments about late Senzo Meyiwa. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

In a minute-long clip, the singer warned peeps not to mess with other people's children because they don't have an idea how strong their ancestors are or the God they pray too is. In the clip she posted on her official Instagram account, she said:

"Some ancestors are stronger than others and some prayers are stronger than others. Don't mess with other people's kids. You don't know what we say when we pray or what we say when we consult our ancestors. Beware of the coming wrath because you can't buy yourself out of it. Some ancestors are very protective over their children."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The reality TV star's message received mixed reactions. Some of her followers also warned her to also watch out for the murdered goalkeeper's ancestors.

kgaugelo_74 said:

"This is a distraction; it’s the audacity for me; who told you that Senzo Meyiwa became famous because of brand Kelly Khumalo? Seriously? We are still waiting for your day in court about who killed our favourite soccer player, Senzo. If you really loved Senzo that much you would have come clean eight years ago. We want answers; you owe the Méyiwa family and the nation that much."

prettyprento commented:

"One day is one day, karma knows every address kulungile kwamanje (it's okay for now)."

zuhlumemaker wrote:

"I'm just patiently waiting for your court date qha mna enye nenye sobe siyibone (we'll deal with other issues later)."

bucy.hlats added:

"Don't do that! Recently you spoke bad about ubaba kaSenzo esashona (late Senzo's dad) wathi loyo (saying he) was worse kwishow. I heard you speaking to uchomie wakho ( your friend) and you come back uzosisabisa (to scare us) drop it sis. You should watch what you say you're not God, yazi Kelly silence is golden. Yebo Kade uhlukumezeka (yes, you've been through a lot) but your mouth especially lately is not right and the pride you have will lead you to a fall."

Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family didn't love him

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo claimed that Senzo Meyiwa's family never really loved him; they only wanted to use him for his money.

“That family did not love Senzo. They never loved him, he was their cash cow. You know the first thing that his mother said when Senzo passed on? She said who is going to feed us?"

She did not end there, she went on to allege that Senzo would always give the family all his money and would end up asking Kelly for money.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News