Kelly Khumalo is making headlines again following the premiere of her much-anticipated reality television show Life with Kelly Khumalo

The stunner promised to hold nothing back in the show and is keeping to her word by dropping bombshells about Senzo Meyiwa and his family

According to the Empini hitmaker, the Meyiwa family never loved Senzo, they only wanted his money and nothing else

Kelly Khumalo has hit the ground running with the release of her much-awaited reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo. The star promised to tell all, and she is giving peeps the content they signed up for.

Kelly Khumalo makes some serious allegations about Senzo Meyiwa's family. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The release of Kelly's show comes hot on the heels of claims that she made the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper famous. The mother of two triggered Mzansi when she claimed that Meyiwa was a "nobody until he became attached to the brand Kelly Khumalo".

According to ZAlebs, Khumalo dropped more bombshells in the first episode of her highly anticipated reality show. Per the publication, the star said Senzo Meiwa's family never really loved him; they only wanted to use him for his money.

“That family did not love Senzo. They never loved him, he was their cash cow. You know the first thing that, his mother said when Senzo passed on? She said who is going to feed us?"

She did not end there, she went on to allege that Senzo would always give the family all his money and would end up asking Kelly Khumalo for money.

“He would use all his money and give it to the family and be left broke every month and I would personally take care of him."

