Slik Talk has weighed in on the trending issue of controversial media personality Nota Baloyi and his wife, singer Berita

Nota Baloyi charted social media trends after accusing Mihlali of being a bad influence on young girls and saying he could even end her life

Nota's base, Berita reacted to the issue by saying she left Nota for being abusive; Slik Talk weighed in, accusing Nota of being a coward

Slik Talk has taken to social media to dish out his thoughts on the trending matter of media personality Nota Baloyi, his ex-wife Berita and Mihlali Ndamase.

Slik Talk has taken to Twitter to call out Nota Baloyi after news that Berita dumped him. Image: @lavidanota and @sliktalk

Source: Instagram

Nota trended after calling out Mihlali Ndamase, accusing her of being a bad influence. The music executive's comments did not sit well with peeps. Some even dragged his wife, singer Berita. Berita reacted by revealing that she was no longer with Nota.

She said she left because he was abusive and feared for her life. Social media users dragged Nota for not practising what he preaches. Reacting to a video of a Twitter user grilling Nota Baloyi, Slik Talk said Nota is a coward.

He said he has lost respect for Nota Baloyi after hearing Berita's revelation. Slik Talk even accused the controversial media personality of being mentally disturbed.

