Anele Mdoda took to Instagram to condemn retired F1 driver Nelson Piquet for making a racist remark against Lewis Hamilton

This comes after Nelson Piquet was caught on camera in a video calling Lewis Hamilton a derogatory Brazilian word with a history similar to the N-word

Anele has requested strong accountability guidelines when it comes to racism in F1 rather than what they have been doing with tacky statements

Anele Mdoda is praising British racing driver Lewis Hamilton for speaking out about being racially abused by retired F1 driver Nelson Piquet.

This comes after the retired F1 driver was caught on camera in a video from 2021 making racial aimed at Hamilton. According to The South African, the circulating video features Piquet calling Hamilton a "neguinho". The term is a Brazilian version of the N-word.

The South African said he used this derogatory phrase when discussing Hamilton's crash with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone last year.

“The neguinho [Lewis Haimilton] put the car in the wrong way on the corner, it’s because you don’t know the curve. It’s a very high curve, there is no way to pass two cars and there’s no way you can put the car aside. He did [Max Verstappen] dirty. His luck was that only the other one was gone,” said Piquet.

As an F1 fan, Anele Mdoda has come out swinging in an Instagram post protecting and supporting Hamilton. Anele shared the following on Instagram:

Hamilton took to Twitter to respond to the outraged public, who had clearly had enough of the racial insult made to the Mercedes driver. Hamilton shared the following on Twitter:

