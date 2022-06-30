Anele Mdoda's fans and followers are counting down the days until the return of the undisputed queen of South African radio returns

Anele took a break from her show , Anele and the Breakfast Club , two months ago to travel worldwide and learn new things about radio and broadcasting

, , The Celebrity Game Night presenter will be back on the radio on Monday 4 July and South Africans are literally counting down the days

Anele Mdoda has been missing in action after taking a much-needed two-month break from her popular show, Anele and the Breakfast Club.

The seasoned media personalty has been globetrotting with her son Alakhe and has also been exploring how other countries run the world of radio and broadcasting.

Social media users are ecstatic following reports that Anele Mdoda will return to her show, Anele and the Breakfast Club, on 4 July. Image: @zintathu

Famous radio presenter and actress Thando Thabethe has been holding down the fort in Anele's absence. The Celebrity Game Night presenter is scheduled to make her much-anticipated return to radio on Monday 4 July and peeps can't sit still.

According to 947, Anele Mdoda and her co-hosts, Frankie, Cindy Poluta and Thembekile Mrototo, will be reunited to give listeners the content they have been missing.

Instagram has been awash with comments from peeps who are counting down the days until Anele Mdoda's return. Many can't wait to hear what the mother-of-one has been up to while she was on leave.

@dante_callui said:

"Anele you the best. We can't wait to have you back."

@kelebogilekgasago commented:

"Thank God! I've run out of playlists trying to fill my morning drives. Now that she is back, I can listen to the radio again. I've been avoiding driving sometimes I felt like I was being punished. You definitely dont know what you got till its gone. Let's agree for you to retire here, thank you."

@cressy_padayachee added:

"Cant wait! Yho‍, finally❤️❤️❤️ Fav is coming back."

@superstha01 noted:

"Can't wait to hear all the amazing stories from her trip around the world!"

@mickeymixwell said:

"We can’t wait! My mornings haven’t been the same."

