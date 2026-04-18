An overwhelming wave of tributes poured in after a respected figure in New Mexico athletics passed away following a long fight with cancer. Those closest to Sal Gonzales say his influence will endure far beyond the track.

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On Monday, Gonzales — who dedicated over 30 years to sports in New Mexico — died at the age of 51 after battling cancer for several years. “It’s been really hard, especially coming to terms with it over the past few days,” said his friend and Interim Rio Rancho Athletic Director, Phillip Keller.

Gonzales spent nearly two decades at Rio Rancho High School, where he guided the cross-country team to four championship victories before stepping into the role of Athletic Director in 2021. Keller recalled their shared determination to ensure Gonzales’ illness never impacted the students. “We both agreed that his fight with cancer shouldn’t affect the kids in any way,” he said.

He stepped down from his position just last month, with Keller — a close friend and colleague — assuming the role. “I wouldn’t have taken this on for just anyone. I did it for Sal,” Keller added.

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Gonzales’ passing is being felt not only within the school but across the wider running community. Keller highlighted his unique coaching style: “He had a way of building strong connections while still holding athletes accountable. That balance made him an exceptional coach.”

Former athlete Christina Perea described Gonzales as more than just a coach. “Many of us saw him as an older brother, even a father figure. He used to call us his ‘little hitas,’” she said.

Perea, who trained under Gonzales for four years at Pecos High School, credited him with building the program from scratch. She recalled how his lessons extended beyond athletics. “He was out there on the trails with us, teaching us that life can be tough, but you push through — and he’d always be there at the finish line supporting us.”

His encouragement wasn’t limited to competition. “I don’t think he ever fully understood the impact he had or the strong running community he created in New Mexico,” Perea said.

Two decades after her time as his athlete, Perea says his teachings still shape her life — and she now passes those lessons on to her daughters. “Whenever they say something is too difficult, I find myself repeating the same advice he gave me. I tell them about him — he’s almost legendary in Pecos,” she shared.

For Keller and the many athletes Gonzales mentored, the goal now is to carry forward his legacy. “I just want to live up to the standard he believed I could meet. That’s how I plan to honor him,” Keller said.

Source: Briefly News