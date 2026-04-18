Cedric Kaze: Kaizer Chiefs Coach Explains Why Amakhosi Failed to Defeat Polokwane City
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze believes his side were not sharp enough in the attacking third, which ultimately halted their winning momentum against Polokwane City.
The Soweto club were held to a 0-0 draw in their Betway Premiership clash on Saturday evening at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
According to Kaze, Chiefs started strongly but failed to maintain composure in key attacking moments, particularly with the final pass and decision-making in front of goal.
“I think in the first half we controlled the game quite well, but we were a bit rushed in the final third. That last pass, choosing an extra touch instead of playing quickly, or shooting earlier than we did, made the difference,” Kaze told SuperSport TV after the match.
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He added that Polokwane City’s defensive approach and counterattacking strategy began to trouble them as the game progressed.
“We expected them to sit deep and look for long balls on the transition, and that’s exactly what they did. In the second half especially, we lost some control and allowed them to grow in confidence, getting into crossing situations and transitions, which suit them,” he explained.
Despite the dropped points, Kaze described the result as a valuable away draw and insisted the focus now shifts forward.
“It’s still a positive point away from home, and we’ll now concentrate on the next match,” he said.
Chiefs will next face Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium next weekend.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.