Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has shared encouraging news regarding the progress of injured defender Rushwin Dortley, who has been sidelined for more than a year.

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The Bafana Bafana international has yet to make an appearance this season after sustaining a serious knee injury late in the 2024/25 campaign. While the club initially confirmed that his surgery was successful and expected a quick comeback, his rehabilitation has taken longer than anticipated.

It has now been roughly 13 months since the 23-year-old last featured, with indications that his recovery timeline was extended due to the need for a follow-up procedure.

As a result, the former Cape Town Spurs player appears increasingly unlikely to be included in Hugo Broos’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Kaze provides a good update on Dortley

However, speaking after Chiefs’ goalless draw with Polokwane City FC at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in the Betway Premiership, Kaze confirmed that Dortley has resumed light ball work.

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“That’s something the medical staff would be better placed to answer. But as of last week, he has started working with the ball, and I believe his return isn’t too far away,” he said.

Kaze outlines a careful plan for Frosler's return

Kaze also discussed how the technical team intends to manage Reeve Frosler, who has recently come back from a lengthy injury spell. The 28-year-old made an impact off the bench against Magesi FC, creating two chances after coming on in the second half.

“He’s been out for a considerable period, so we need to ease him back gradually. We don’t want to rush things or overload him too quickly, as that could lead to another setback,” Kaze explained.

“He’s progressing well and brings valuable experience to the squad. He has strong attacking qualities, defends effectively, and shows great awareness in advanced positions where he can deliver quality crosses. I’m confident he will play an important role for us for the remainder of the season.”

Source: Briefly News