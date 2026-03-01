Kaizer Chiefs have been told why their season is over after losing to Orlando Pirates in the first Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership this campaign.

The Glamour Boys suffered a 3-0 defeat against their arch rivals at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Why Chiefs season is over

Football analyst, Uche Anuma, has shared his take on what Kaizer Chiefs could achieve this season after lossing to Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership.

"Kaizer Chiefs season is definitely over with that defeat against Pirates. They needed a win to boast their chances of winning a title this season but they've missed out on that opportunity," he said.

"They are definitely going to end trophyless because the cup competitions they could've taken advantage is no longer there for them.

Source: Briefly News