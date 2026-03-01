Kaizer Chiefs were rated as one of the favourites to win the Betway Premiership at the start of the 2025-26 season, and they also started the campaign on a good note.

At the start of the second half of the season, the Glamour Boys show signs that they are ready to compete for the title this campaign, but February was not a great month for Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef and the players.

They were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, lost against Stellenbosch FC and their city rivals Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership and also crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup in the Group Stage.

Why Chiefs ar no longer title contenders

Football analyst Uche Anuma has made a daring statement about Kaizer Chiefs after losing to Pirates as he claimed they are no longer title contenders in the league this season.

"I tipped Kaizer Chiefs as one of the teams to win the Betway Premiership at the start of the season, but it's looking like my prediction/opinion about the club is wrong," he said.

"The defeat against Pirates cement the doubts about if Amakhosi can still be considered title contenders. They are out of the contest this season with Mamelodi Sundowns and the Sea Robbers now being the front runners.

"The recent poor performance in all competitions especially in the league knocked them out of the contest. You can't lose two home games in a row and still want to compete for the league title with those securing all three points."

What Kaizer Chiefs can achieve this season

