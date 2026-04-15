Orlando Pirates have strengthened their youth ranks by securing promising youngster Thapelo “Sugar” Duiker from the James Mothibi Sports Academy.

The forward, born in 2007, has reportedly penned a two-year DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) deal with the club, as confirmed by respected development outlet Football Stage.

Currently a learner at Gaopalelwe Secondary School, Duiker caught the club’s attention after impressing at the 2026 Under-19 Pirates Cup — a competition that has become central to Pirates’ talent identification strategy.

Despite signing, the 19-year-old is expected to officially join the Buccaneers setup only after completing his matric studies.

A proven route through the Pirates Cup system

Hailing from Bloemhof — the same hometown as Monnapule Saleng — Duiker operates primarily as a winger. He is recognised for his agility, attacking intent, and confidence in beating defenders in one-on-one scenarios.

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The Pirates Cup continues to serve as a crucial recruitment platform for the club, having previously unearthed talents such as Relebohile Mofokeng during his time with the School of Excellence.

Spotlight on the academy founder

Duiker’s progression also highlights the influence of his mentor, James Mothibi — a former Orlando Pirates player who spent two seasons with the senior team.

During his stint, Mothibi shared the dressing room with notable figures including Gift Leremi, Joseph Makhanya, and Jimmy Tau, and featured in CAF Champions League fixtures against some of the continent’s strongest sides.

After departing Pirates, he went on to represent Maritzburg United and Mpumalanga Black Aces before bringing his playing career to a close.

He has since dedicated himself to youth development, establishing the James Mothibi Sports Development Academy in Kuruman. Through this initiative, he has contributed significantly to grassroots football in the Northern Cape, helping channel emerging players — including Duiker — into professional pathways such as Orlando Pirates’ development structures.

Source: Briefly News