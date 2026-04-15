Orlando Pirates are reportedly closing in on yet another highly rated youngster from Mpumalanga, having surged ahead of rival PSL clubs in pursuit of his signature.

The rising talent drew significant attention from scouts at the annual Pirates Cup staged in Johannesburg over the Easter break.

According to KickOff, the Soweto-based side is now lining up a move for Tebatso Letsoalo following his eye-catching displays for eMalahleni United during the tournament.

Which other PSL side is in the mix?

Letsoalo’s performances quickly made waves, with highlights circulating widely on social media. His form has also sparked interest from TS Galaxy, who are believed to be keeping a close eye on his development.

That said, indications are that Pirates have already taken the lead, opening discussions with eMalahleni United over a potential move to Gauteng ahead of next season.

Pirates step up pursuit

“There’s interest from several clubs,” a source told KickOff. “Pirates have already made an official approach. They’ve built a solid relationship with eMalahleni United over the years, especially after bringing in Sbusiso Tau, who was also identified through the Pirates Cup.”

eMalahleni United continues to build a reputation as a reliable talent pipeline, having developed multiple players now competing in the PSL. Among them are Kwanele Alfred of Lerumo Lions and Thokozani Sibanyoni, currently with Kruger United.

Meanwhile, former eMalahleni United midfielder Itumeleng Mokoneni—who featured in last year’s Pirates Cup—has since secured a move to Ubombo Sugar FC in the Eswatini Premier League.

Source: Briefly News