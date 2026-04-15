Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has applauded Khanyiso Mayo after the forward delivered an impressive showing in the team’s emphatic 4-1 win over Magesi FC on Wednesday.

Amakhosi extended their winning streak to five matches with a commanding performance at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Mayo got back among the goals after featuring throughout the second half, while Reeve Frosler made a notable return, registering two assists and influencing the game significantly.

Mayo and Frosler shine

Ben Youssef expressed delight with Mayo’s display, particularly his goal contribution. Speaking to SuperSport TV, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the coach highlighted the striker’s impact.

He also emphasized the value of depth within the squad, praising Frosler’s immediate influence on his return. The defender’s two assists, he noted, underlined the importance of having multiple players capable of stepping up when called upon.

According to Ben Youssef, the team benefits from having a large, competitive group, with every player ready to contribute and fight for the badge. He stressed that the side does not depend on a select few individuals, but rather on the collective strength of the squad.

Competition driving improvement

The coach further pointed out that improved results have coincided with the return of several players from injury, which has heightened internal competition.

He maintained that the team’s performances have been consistent since the start of the season, despite periods of misfortune, missed opportunities, and injury setbacks. With more players now available, competition for places has intensified across all positions.

While acknowledging that chances were still squandered in the match, Ben Youssef took encouragement from the team’s ability to score four goals and maintain a strong overall performance, expressing satisfaction with the players’ efforts.

Source: Briefly News