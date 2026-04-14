Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has addressed speculation about his future at the club, as the team shows signs of recovery after a tough start to the season.

Amakhosi have turned things around impressively, registering four straight Betway Premiership wins after previously suffering four consecutive losses. They now sit third on the table with 42 points from 22 matches.

Following their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy last weekend, Kaze was asked whether he would be interested in continuing his stay at the club.

He admitted that maintaining consistency has been a recurring issue, dating back to the period when Nasreddine Nabi was still at the helm.

While he avoided giving a direct answer about his long-term future, Kaze stressed that his priority remains contributing to the club and finishing the season strongly.

“We are here to serve the club,” Kaze explained. “Consistency has been something we’ve struggled with. Even last season, we could manage one or two wins, but putting together longer winning runs was difficult.”

He added that the coaching staff are constantly pushing for improvement in training, urging players to remain driven and make the most of every session.

“At a club of this size, there’s no room to become complacent or feel like you’ve already achieved something,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kaze pointed out that there are still eight matches left to play, reiterating that the coaching team is fully focused on delivering their best in the remaining fixtures.

Source: Briefly News