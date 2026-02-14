Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2–1 loss away to Zamalek SC at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Juan Alvina and Abdallah El Said found the back of the net for the hosts, while Glody Lilepo grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors, but it proved insufficient to claim the vital point required.

Amakhosi adjusted their starting XI from the side that faced Al Masry, introducing Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane and George Matlou in place of Aden McCarthy, Dillan Solomons and Mduduzi Shabalala.

The opening exchanges were measured, with both teams prioritising defensive structure and limiting clear-cut chances in the early phases.

Zamalek soon threatened with two rapid opportunities to take the lead. Ahmed Sherif broke into the box after exploiting space behind the defence, but his attempt lacked composure and flew over the bar.

Moments later, Nasser Mansy tried his luck from the edge of the area, yet his strike also missed the target, sailing high.

Chiefs responded with a handful of encouraging attacking moves but struggled to convert their approach play into a decisive finish.

Midway through the first half, Brandon Petersen delivered an outstanding stop to deny Mansy, who unleashed a powerful long-range effort. The goalkeeper reacted swiftly to push the ball clear.

After the restart, Zamalek intensified the pressure, showing greater urgency and repeatedly driving forward in search of the opener.

Their persistence paid off in the 53rd minute when Juan Alvina connected with a pinpoint delivery from Mansy, directing a firm header beyond the keeper to put the home side ahead.

Zamalek extended their advantage in the 72nd minute as Abdallah El Said capitalised on space on the right and calmly slotted home.

Chiefs reduced the deficit shortly after, with Glody Lilepo rising highest to nod in from a corner.

Despite late efforts to rescue the contest, Amakhosi were unable to manufacture the equaliser they desperately needed.

In the group’s other fixture, Al Masry defeated Zesco United 2–0, lifting the Egyptian outfit into second place. They finished level with Chiefs on goal difference but advanced due to a superior goals tally, booking their place in the next round.

Source: Briefly News