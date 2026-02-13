PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt a big blow ahead of their mouthwatering CAF Confederation Cup clash with Zamalek

The Soweto-based club will take on the Egyptian giants in the last group fixture in the second-tier continental club football competition

The Glamour Boys have released their 23-man squad that travelled to Ismailia, Egypt, to face the White Knights

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing to face Zamalek in their last group game in the CAF Confederation Cup at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Flavio da Silva in action during Kaizer Chiefs' win over Al Masry in the CAF Confederation Cup. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

The Glamour Boys are heading into the match against Zamalek with three straight wins in the competition. They defeated ZESCO United back-to-back before securing all three points against Al Masry in the last group game on Sunday, 8 February 2026.

The Premier Soccer League giants are currently top of Group D with 10 points and would need to avoid defeat against Zamalek for them to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.

The match between Al Masry and ZESCO United would only be of importance to Chiefs if they lose to Zamalek. If Chiefs stumbled to a defeat and Al Masry secured a victory over Zesco by at least three goals, the Soweto side’s campaign would effectively come to an end.

Kaizer Chiefs hit with a major blow

Kaizer Chiefs have been hit with a serious defensive blow ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Zamalek this weekend. The Soweto-based club would be without three of their top defenders for the game.

Amakhosi recently announced their squad for the tie, and it shows the absence of Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross.

McCarthy would be serving a one-match suspension, while Miguel and Cross are ruled out because of injury. With this, Zitha Kinika and Given Msimango are the only two natural centre-back options for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Kaizer Chiefs squad for Zamalek's clash

With the absence of McCarthy and Miguel confirmed, Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled their 23-man squad to face Zamalek in Egypt.

Aden McCarthy in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between FC Utrecht and Kaizer Chiefs in Garderen, Netherlands. Photo: Rene Nijhuis

Source: Getty Images

Young goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba was called up with Fiarce Ntwari not available due to injury, while Bontle Molefe has been loaned out to Leicesterford City FC until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Ashley Du Preez and Wandile Duba make the list, but it's not sure if they will start ahead of either Flavio da Silva or Glody Lilepo in attack.

Thabo Cele and Sibongiseni "Ox" Mthethwa are still not available due to injury, but there's not much problem in the midfield department for Amakhosi with Lebohang Maboe, George Matlou and Mduduzi Shabalala all making the team.

Full squad for Zamalek's clash

Goalkeepers: Takalani Mazhamba, Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Given Msimango, Paseka Mako, Nkanyiso Shinga, Dillan Solomons, Thabiso Monyane, Zitha Kwinika

Midfielders: Gaston Sirino, Mfundo Vilakazi, George Matlou, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mduduzi Shabalala, Thulani Mabaso, Lebohang Maboe

Forwards: Ashley du Preez, Flavio da Silva, Khanyisa Mayo, Wandile Duba, Glody Lilepo, Asanele Velebayi, and Pule Mmodi.

