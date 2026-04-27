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Lungi Ngidi was involved in a frightening moment that halted play during a high-stakes IPL encounter

The South African fast bowler was taken for medical observation following a heavy fall while attempting a catch

Ngidi has broken his silence on social media with an emotional update on his condition, and cricket fans moved

Proteas star player Lungi Ngidi has eased South Africans' fears after a worrying on-field incident during the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Saturday, 25 April 2026, confirming he is recovering well following a head injury scare in Delhi.

The pacer was stretchered off after a painful landing on his head and neck while attempting a catch during the high-scoring encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He was later taken to the hospital for precautionary checks before being discharged after being declared stable.

Ngidi provides a positive update

Ngidi later took to Instagram to reassure fans, sharing a brief message thanking supporters for their concern and confirming he was “all good” following the incident. The update offered relief to teammates, fans, and cricket followers who had witnessed the frightening moment unfold during the match.

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Watch the reel below:

According to team updates, the injury occurred when Ngidi back-pedalled in an attempt to take a lofted catch off Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya. He lost control mid-movement and fell heavily, triggering immediate medical attention on the field. Play was halted for several minutes as medical staff attended to him before he was taken off on a stretcher.

Fans took to social media to wish him well with positive comments:

@shubman:

''Get well soon.''

@nils_dj:

''Welcome back.''

@me.zuku:

''Get well soon, Lungi.''

@shanu_rais:

''We really missed you in the match.''

@kovurinaveen007:

''Get well soon, Lungi, you are such a golden black beauty.''

Watch the reel below:

Delhi Capitals officials later confirmed he was under observation and responding well, with no serious complications reported at the time of discharge.

Delhi Capitals sweat over Ngidi's fitness

Ngidi has been an important figure in the Delhi Capitals' bowling attack this season, contributing crucial wickets in the middle overs. His absence during the remainder of the match was felt as Punjab Kings went on to produce a record-breaking chase.

Despite the setback, early indications from the franchise suggest optimism around his recovery, with further assessments expected before he returns to action. The incident briefly overshadowed a dramatic match that saw Punjab Kings pull off a historic run chase, but attention quickly shifted to Ngidi’s health as relief followed his reassuring post-match update.

As seen in the post below:

This incident follows another concerning moment in March in New Zealand, when a Zimbabwean cricketer was struck on the head by a ball during a One Day International and required hospital treatment.

Former Proteas all-rounder sued for millions

Briefly News previously reported that a former South African cricket star is facing legal action after being sued for R3.3 million by the liquidators of companies allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme in South Africa.

The cricket legend invested R350,000 in IPG Main Sales, one of two companies run by Pretoria businessman Nico le Roux. Court papers state that he received 10 payments totalling R3.6 million.

Source: Briefly News