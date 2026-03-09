A Zimbabwe women’s cricket player was rushed to the hospital in New Zealand after a frightening head injury during an ODI match

The on-field incident shocked players and fans, forcing a lengthy stoppage as medical staff rushed to assist the batter

Zimbabwe’s interim coach later shared a hopeful update on the teenager’s condition while the team tried to regroup after the scare

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Zimbabwean cricketer had a frightening moment during a One Day International match in New Zealand after she was struck on the head by a ball, leading to her hospitalisation.

Kelis Ndhlovu of Zimbabwe makes runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 match between Zimbabwe and Vanuatu. Image: Neville Hopwood

Source: Getty Images

The incident, which left cricket fans across the globe stunned, happened on Sunday, 8 March 2025, when Zimbabwe’s opening batter Kelis Ndhlovu had to be taken off the field at University Oval in Dunedin and rushed to a local hospital. She had been hit by a bouncer from New Zealand pace bowler Bree Illing during the second ODI between the two nations.

Ndhlovu had made a solid start to the match and was wearing a helmet when she attempted to duck under Illing’s short delivery. The ball struck her on the head, and she immediately collapsed to the ground. Medical staff rushed onto the field to assist her before she was taken away in an ambulance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Coach provides update on Zimbabwe cricketer’s condition

Speaking to the media after the match, Zimbabwe’s interim coach Kate Ebrahim said Ndhlovu’s condition had improved.

Ebrahim said the team had received encouraging updates after Ndhlovu was taken to the hospital following the head injury during the ODI against the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team. She said they were relieved that Ndhlovu had started responding while recovering in the hospital and added that the medical team would determine the next steps once the scan results were available.

Ebrahim also revealed that she had briefly spoken to fellow opener Modester Mupachikwa after the incident. She explained that her main concern was ensuring the batter was mentally ready to continue after witnessing the frightening moment at the crease.

The coach added that the incident had come as a shock to everyone on the field, prompting the team to regroup and support one another. She said the focus was on checking that players were coping emotionally and helping the next batter, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, settle into the match after coming in following the injury.

Kelis Ndhlovu of Zimbabwe is stretchered from the field during the second match in the Women's One Day International series between New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Image: Joe Allison

Source: Getty Images

Cricket safety concerns highlighted after separate tragedy

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy tragically died during a cricket training session in Melbourne after being struck by a ball. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at cricket nets in Ferntree Gully and sent shockwaves through the cricketing community. The teenager was also wearing a helmet at the time.

Such incidents continue to place the spotlight on player safety and welfare during cricket matches and training sessions. Meanwhile, Australian cricket legend Damien Martyn recently made a remarkable recovery after being placed in an induced coma following a diagnosis of meningitis.

Former Proteas all-rounder sued for millions

Briefly News previously reported that a former South African cricket star is facing legal action after being sued for R3.3 million by the liquidators of companies allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme in South Africa.

The cricket legend invested R350,000 in IPG Main Sales, one of two companies run by Pretoria businessman Nico le Roux. Court papers state that he received 10 payments totalling R3.6 million.

Source: Briefly News