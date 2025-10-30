A promising 17-year-old cricketer has died in Melbourne after a tragic accident during a training session

The young athlete's sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of support from teammates, coaches, and cricket fans

Authorities and first responders were involved immediately, and the incident has prompted calls for reflection on safety measures in junior cricket

A 17-year-old teenager has tragically died during a cricket training session in Melbourne, Australia, after being struck by a ball.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at cricket nets in Ferntree Gully and has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Ben Austin, according to BBC Sport, was in training wearing a cricket helmet but no neck guard when he was hit in the neck by a ball launched from a handheld bowling machine. Emergency services were alerted immediately and arrived at the scene around 5 pm local time.

Ben was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and placed on life support, but he sadly passed away on Thursday, 30 October.

Family remembers beloved son and brother

Ben’s father, Jace Austin, expressed the family’s devastation, describing Ben as an adored son, a deeply loved brother to Cooper and Zach, and a shining light in the lives of family and friends.

He said the family found some comfort knowing Ben had been doing something he loved, playing cricket in the nets with friends, an activity that had brought him joy for many summers.

Mr Austin also said the family was supporting Ben’s teammate, who had been bowling when the accident occurred, noting that the incident had affected two young men. He thanked the local cricketing community for their support and praised first responders and hospital staff who had assisted his son.

Cricket community mourns Young Talent

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins described the incident as an “extremely challenging time” for everyone involved. He said the ball struck Ben in the neck in a tragic accident similar to the one that claimed Phil Hughes ten years ago.

Cummins added that the cricketing community in Victoria and across Australia was mourning the loss, and it would be something that stayed with them for a long time.

He remembered Ben as a talented player, a popular teammate, and a respected captain, well-known in under-18 circles in Melbourne’s south-east.

“It is heartbreaking to see a young life cut so short while Ben was doing something he loved so much,” he said.

Ben was a member of the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, which paid tribute to him as someone who brought joy to countless people both on and off the field.

The news of Ben Austin’s passing struck an emotional chord across the sporting world, coming soon after two other devastating losses in football.

19-year-old Raul Ramirez tragically collapsed during a match and later died, while 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure was killed in Ghana. Together, these incidents have cast a sombre shadow over global sport, uniting fans in grief for young athletes whose lives ended far too soon.

