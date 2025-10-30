A well-known Border rugby player was fatally stabbed over the weekend in Keiskammahoek

Veteran Border rugby player Sive “Richie McCaw” Tshaka, 34, was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on Saturday, 25 October 2025, shocking his family and the local rugby community.

Flanker from Fort Beaufort United Rugby Club dies in tragic incident

Tshaka, who played for Fort Beaufort United, as well as Walter Sisulu University, Police, and Lovedale, was reportedly trying to resolve an altercation when the attack occurred.

His younger sister, Sambeso Tshaka, told reporters:

“I wasn’t there when it happened; however, I know that he was stabbed by a relative. Sive was trying to reprimand him for doing something wrong in a peaceful way. As he thought that he had solved the problem, my brother got stabbed. It happened just outside the house where we had a family event.”

Police confirmed that Tshaka was taken to a nearby clinic but later died of his injuries. A 41‑year‑old suspect appeared in the Keiskammahoek magistrate’s court on Wednesday, 29 October.

Family, club and Border rugby mourn Tshaka

Sambeso Tshaka described her brother as a central figure in their family, noting that he brought joy to those around him and often put others before himself. She said he was generous not only to family but also to strangers, highlighting the impact he had on people’s lives.

Tributes also poured in from fans and former teammates. Soso Kiva, who coached Tshaka at Lovedale College, said he was deeply affected by the news and praised Tshaka’s leadership on and off the field. Kiva explained that Tshaka’s fearless character had made him an essential player in the team’s promotion from the First Division to the Premier League.

Akhona Mgijima, deputy chair of Fort Beaufort United, described Tshaka’s death as sudden and tragic. He told reporters that Tshaka’s presence in the changing room had been significant, and his commitment to the team, even amid personal obligations, reflected his dedication.

Mgijima added that the club would dedicate the remainder of its Brutten Cup campaign to Tshaka, with the semifinals against his former team, Walter Sisulu University, serving as a tribute to his contribution.

The news about Tshaka's death followed the passing of two other young footballers: Raul Ramirez, who died after an unfortunate incident on the pitch, and 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure, who was killed in Ghana.

