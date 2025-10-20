A promising teenage footballer from Senegal has been found dead in Ghana after being deceived by people posing as club scouts

The 18-year-old reportedly travelled across borders for football trials that turned out to be a deadly trap

Authorities in both Senegal and Ghana have launched investigations as the football community mourns the young player’s tragic death

A tragic incident has shaken the African football community after 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure was found dead in Ghana. Reports suggest he fell victim to a kidnapping scam disguised as a professional football trial invitation.

Teen Footballer Found Dead After Being Lured by Fake Trial Offer in Ghana

According to Pulse Sports Nigeria, Toure had travelled from Senegal to Ghana after being contacted by individuals pretending to be scouts for a professional club in Kumasi. Believing it to be a legitimate opportunity to advance his football career, the teenager made the journey full of hope and ambition.

However, upon his arrival, Toure was reportedly abducted by armed men who later contacted his family demanding a ransom for his release. Sadly, the family could not afford to pay, and the young footballer was killed by his captors.

Authorities Launch Investigation into Tragic Death

Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs confirmed the devastating news in a statement shared on Instagram. The ministry said early findings point to “a network involved in fraud and extortion” responsible for luring and kidnapping the young player.

The statement further revealed that Toure’s body was discovered at the Ebenezer Mortuary in Tafo, located in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, roughly 250 kilometres from Accra. The Ghanaian authorities have been formally approached to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Officials from the Senegalese Embassy in Accra have since been dispatched to Kumasi to assist local authorities and help the family with the repatriation process.

“The Ministry expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and assures them that the case is being followed with the utmost seriousness,” the statement concluded.

The shocking death of Cheikh Toure has once again highlighted the dangers young African footballers face from fraudulent agents and fake trial scams that exploit their dreams of turning professional.

