African football is in mourning after the death of an iconic footballer who played for AshantiGold SC and Togo, leaving a lasting mark on the sport

Revered for his agility, leadership, and fearless goalkeeping, he became a symbol of professionalism and inspiration for fans and players

His influence stretched beyond the pitch, shaping the careers of teammates and continuing to inspire aspiring footballers across West Africa

Former AshantiGold SC goalkeeper and Togolese international Nibombe Wake has passed away at 51 after battling a prolonged illness.

The news, confirmed on Thursday, 16 October 2025, has sparked an outpouring of grief across Ghana and Togo, reflecting the profound impact he had on football in both countries.

Togolese Football Legend Nibombe Wake Dies at 51, AshantiGold Icon Remembered

Source: Facebook

Wake is widely celebrated as one of the finest foreign players in the Ghana Premier League, particularly for his contributions to AshantiGold during the late 1990s. Joining the Miners when the club was at the pinnacle of African football, he quickly became a fan favourite for his agility, consistency, and leadership both on and off the pitch.

Ashanti Gold heroics and Ghana Premier League glory

In 1997, Wake’s exceptional performances earned him the Ghana Premier League Player of the Year award, a rare achievement for a goalkeeper.

That same season, he played a central role in AshantiGold’s run to the CAF Champions League final, narrowly falling to Morocco’s Raja Casablanca. For Obuasi supporters, Wake was more than a player; he embodied dedication, professionalism, and passion, leaving a lasting mark on the club’s history.

International career and lasting legacy

On the international stage, Wake earned 19 caps representing Togo, affectionately known as the Sparrow hawks, during the 1990s. He was also the elder brother of Jean-Paul Abalo Nibombe, the current head coach of the Togo national team.

As shown in the tweet below:

Former teammates and fans have taken to social media to honour his memory, describing him as a “legend who gave everything for the badge.” Wake’s influence continues to resonate across borders, ensuring his legacy as one of the Ghana Premier League’s greatest goalkeepers endures.

Togolese Football Legend Nibombe Wake Dies at 51, AshantiGold Icon Remembered

Source: Facebook

African footballers who have passed away in 2025

Wake joins the tragic list of African footballers who have passed away in 2025. Earlier in April, Gabon international Aaron Boupendza died at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in China.

Razak Omotoyossi from Benin Republic passed away on Tuesday, 19 August, at the age of 39, just weeks after losing his elder sister.

Source: Briefly News