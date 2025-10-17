Former Boxing Champion Ricky Hatton’s Cause of Death Revealed at Inquest
- Former world champion Ricky Hatton’s passing has reignited national conversations about mental health in sport
- The inquest into the British legend’s death revealed new details about his final days, painting a picture of a man who appeared well before tragedy struck
- Heartfelt messages from stars across boxing, football, and music; the outpouring of grief shows how deeply the “Hitman” connected with fans
A coroner’s court revealed that former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged at his home in Greater Manchester, as the inquest into his death opened on Thursday, 16 October 2025, before being adjourned.
The 46-year-old, affectionately known as the “Hitman”, was discovered unresponsive on 14 September by his long-time manager, Paul Speak, according to testimony heard at the Manchester South Coroner’s Court.
Police testimony and cause of death
Coroner’s officer Alison Catlow told the court that the two-weight world champion was last seen by family members on 12 September, and was said to have appeared “well” at the time.
However, when Hatton failed to show up for an event the following day, concerns were raised. His manager later went to his house on the morning of the 14th to collect him for a flight to Dubai, only to find him unresponsive.
“The provisional cause of death is given as hanging,” said Senior Coroner Alison Mutch, confirming that the inquest has been adjourned until 20 March next year for further findings.
Manchester mourns a local hero.
Thousands of fans filled the streets of Manchester last week to pay their final respects during Hatton’s funeral procession.
The beloved fighter’s farewell drew sports and entertainment stars, including Liam Gallagher, Wayne Rooney, and Tyson Fury, all of whom were there to honour the man who once carried the pride of British boxing on his shoulders.
Hatton had openly discussed his struggles with mental health, particularly following his second retirement from boxing after an ill-fated comeback in 2012.
In a 2016 BBC interview, he spoke candidly about his struggles with depression, alcohol, and drug use, and admitted he had attempted to take his own life on multiple occasions.
Despite those challenges, Hatton made an emotional return to the ring in 2022 for a non-scoring exhibition match against Marco Antonio Barrera. In July this year, he had announced plans to fight again professionally in Dubai this December a decision that reignited fans’ hopes of seeing him back in action.
Known for his grit, charisma, and relentless fighting style, Ricky Hatton’s name remains synonymous with British boxing glory. From his world title triumphs at light-welterweight and welterweight to his unforgettable battles against legends like Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, Hatton inspired a generation of fighters and fans
