A young South African impressed viewers after restoring his grandfather’s old Golf into a show-winning masterpiece

The creative build showed passion, skill, and a deep family connection that resonated with car lovers nationwide

Mzansi celebrated his hard work and talent, turning a sentimental project into a viral success story

South Africans praised the young man’s restoration skills and admired how he turned a family heirloom into something extraordinary.

A South African man showed off his fully restored Golf. Image: @revz_garage

Source: TikTok

A South African man known as @revz_garage shared a heartfelt video on 10 October 2025, showing how he gave his grandfather’s old Citi Golf a brand-new life. The post, which gained attention across TikTok, explained that his grandfather handed him the keys after 20 years of ownership. Determined to restore it, he bought another smashed Golf for parts, then got advice from his dad to fit a BMW sunroof, a unique touch that changed everything. He had the car spray-painted, upgraded the wheels, added a new dashboard, and completely redid the interior.

The project became a story of love, craftsmanship, and creativity. What started as a sentimental gift from his grandfather turned into a modern-day masterpiece. After weeks of effort, the final reveal showed a sleek, fully customised Golf that managed to win first place at its very first car show. The trophy proudly displayed in front of the car was the cherry on top of an emotional journey that connected family legacy with passion for cars.

Mzansi shows love for car transformation

Within just a week, the post shared by TikTok user @revz_garage gained over 128,000 likes and nearly 1,700 comments from impressed South Africans. People praised his attention to detail and the fact that he preserved his grandfather’s memory while upgrading the car. The transformation video went viral, spreading to car communities who admired how a simple Golf became a head-turner.

Many felt inspired by how he turned something old into something remarkable. Some even joked that his grandfather might now want the car back after seeing how amazing it looks. It wasn’t just about the car; it was about creativity, patience, and family pride shining through.

A screenshot showing the sleek car transformation on TikTok. Image: @revz_garage

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the before and after

Brenden Tsita asked:

“Where are you based, bru? Trying to search for Auto Concepts.”

Finethingz wrote:

“Heosa loyi, ba loya ka wena. 🤞🏽”

Karabo56 said:

“Ahh, I’m sure grandpa will want his Golf back. 😂😁 It’s clean, bro; respect!”

Fanelemadings commented:

“As a woman, this is sick! 😍🤘🏼🥰”

Yashen wrote:

“Definition of built, not bought, originality at its finest. 😩”

Sphesihlemntimand said:

“Now give grandpa his baby back. 🔥🤣”

Bnan shared:

“Beautiful motor, even nicer as a three-door. Still a real head-turner 😁.”

Compassman wrote:

“The music, the vibe, the car, everything’s just perfect. ❤️🚙🎶.”

Check out the TikTok post below:

