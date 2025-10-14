A young man in Grade 12 shared his approach to his matric dance, focusing on what truly matters to him

He talked about how he managed to put his look together, highlighting the importance of resourcefulness on a very modest budget

The story has resonated with many, sparking a positive conversation about values and priorities

A young man has captured the hearts of Mzansi after breaking down his R1 600 matric dance budget, proving that style and confidence don’t always require luxury spending.

A Grade 12 student shared his R1,600 budget breakdown, earning him praise from South Africans. Image: @saleem_lm

His honest and humble approach stood out amid the season of extravagant entrances and designer outfits.

In the video, posted by the young gent himself under the TikTok handle @saleem_lm the matriculant proudly explained how he managed to put his look together without breaking the bank. His blue suit, he revealed, was made possible through the help of his friend’s mother, who generously assisted him. For footwear, he wore Nike sneakers that cost R1 600, which became the biggest expense of his entire look.

When it came to his hair, the young man shared that his cousin cut his hair for free, helping him save even more. @saleem_lm's shades, he said, were something he already owned, having bought them long ago. As for his car entrance, he arrived in a Mercedes-Benz, thanks to his brother who arranged it at no cost.

Adding it all up, his total spending came to R1 600, a fraction of what many spend during matric dance season. Despite the modest budget, the young man expressed pride in what he had achieved, saying,

"Grateful for what I got and I am not ashamed of it."

Social media users praised his positive attitude, calling him an inspiration to other students. Many applauded him for valuing gratitude and resourcefulness over extravagance.

In a time when matric dance celebrations often highlight glamour and opulence, this social media user @saleem_lm's story, published on TikTok on 13 October, serves as a refreshing reminder that confidence, gratitude, and authenticity are what truly make the night memorable, not the price tag.

A Grade 12 learner standing in front of the stairs in a TikTok video. Image: @saleem_lm

SA applauded the Grade 12 pupil on his matric dance budget

People in South Africa were proud of the young man, and they took to the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Alexx said:

"Still look clean mybro."

Aron classen added:

"Bro killed that."

Ayoitsdiego shared:

"Mine was around 3-4k back in 2022, took my own car that I bought in 2021. Will never be ashamed of my big day, big ups to you bro."

Spriter shared:

"Bro looks so clean 👌."

Jabulanimngadi stated:

"What is there to be ashamed of, you look good."

Cindy Nani replied:

"Looking handsome boyza."

Doros Cellular commented:

"Respect."

