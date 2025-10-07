A Grade 12 learner shared a detailed breakdown of her matric dance expenses, revealing a staggering total amount spent

The pupil's TikTok video went viral online, generating many likes, views, and shares, and sparking conversations about the cost of matric dances

The young woman's expenses include a R30 000 matric dance dress, R3 799 Nike shoes, and various other items, showcasing the extent of her preparations

Bathong! The matric dances these days have taken things to a whole new level, as the youngsters are pulling out all the stops to go all out on their big night.

A Grade 12 student shared a detailed breakdown of her R44,659 matric dance budget in a viral TikTok video. Image: @blackchina41

Source: TikTok

One Grade 12 learner has left Mzansi stunned after sharing the full breakdown of her matric dance expenses, which totalled a jaw-dropping R44 659.

The young student took to social media under her TikTok handle @blackchina41, where she gave her followers a transparent look into the financial effort that went into preparing for her big night.

In the video, she listed every item she spent money on, from accessories to glam services. @blackchina41's detailed budget revealed that she spent R500 on flowers, R200 on custom number plates, R200 on a gown, R400 on earrings, and R560 on perfume.

Her footwear alone made up a large portion of the budget, with Nike shoes costing R3 799 and heels priced at R500. She also splurged on a R450 handbag to complete her look.

The learner didn’t stop there. @blackchina41, shared that the decor for the evening cost R4 300, while hair styling came in at R2 300, make-up R600, nails R450, and lashes R400. The most expensive item on her list was her matric dance dress, which cost a whopping R30 000.

The TikTok user @blackchina41's matric dance breakdown budget that was shared on 6 October 2025, which could fund a small wedding, went viral, gathering many likes, views, and shares.

A South African Grade 12 pupil styled and showcased her matric dance outfit as she posed next to her car. Image: @blackchina41

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

More on the matric ball dance 2025

Briefly News reported that as the matric dance season takes over South Africa, one pupil’s cost breakdown is sparking a buzz on social media. She detailed the expenses behind her glamorous night as she gave many a glimpse into just how costly the milestone event can be.

reported that as the matric dance season takes over South Africa, one pupil’s cost breakdown is sparking a buzz on social media. She detailed the expenses behind her glamorous night as she gave many a glimpse into just how costly the milestone event can be. A Grade 12 pupil has left many South Africans stunned after making a dramatic entrance to her matric ball by arriving in a coffin.

A young woman has shocked South Africans by revealing that she spent over R73,000 on her matric dance, sparking outrage and raising questions about whether such an extravagant amount can be justified for just one night.

A video of a matric pupil bringing a Tupperware container to his matric dance and packing leftovers has left South Africans in stitches.

A Grade 12 learner has gone viral after making a hilarious yet stylish entrance at his matric dance, arriving on a toy scooter and even having it valet-parked. The video, shared by the Facebook page EJ Breaking News on 6 October 2025, captures the young man confidently rolling up to the red carpet.

Source: Briefly News