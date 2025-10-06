A young woman spent over R73,000 on her matric dance, sparking controversy and debate on social media

A young woman has left South Africans stunned after revealing that she spent more than R73 000 on her matric dance, with many calling it over the top and questioning how such an amount could be justified for a single night.

A Grade 12 pupil shared her Matric dance cost breakdown, totaling R73k, leaving South Africans shocked online.

In a video shared online by the pupil herself under her TikTok handle @that_girl_cassie_1.0, the matriculant broke down her full budget, listing the costs that added up to her extravagant evening. Her makeup alone cost R1 500, while her dress came in at a jaw-dropping R35 000.

She said her wig and installation amounted to R6 000, and her food and décor for the day cost another R13 000.

@that_girl_cassie_1.0 went on to mention that her heels, perfume, and jewellery were valued at R4 700, while her photographer charged R6 000. The teen also shared that she flew from her city to Johannesburg to have her hair professionally done, which added another R5 000 to the bill.

Fortunately, the TikTok user @that_girl_cassie_1.0, the cars she used for the event were free, courtesy of her uncle. Her partner’s suit cost R1 500, bringing the grand total to R73 300.

While some praised her for looking stunning and making memories in style, others felt the price tag was excessive. Many argued that the money could have been better spent on university tuition, savings, or investing in her future.

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, as one person said the following:

"I feel like you could've gotten the same done for much less. Anyway, life is about choices."

Despite the criticism, others defended her, saying every young woman deserves to feel special on her big night. The debate continues to trend as Mzansi weighs the line between celebration and extravagance.

A Grade 12 pupil is standing in a public space in South Africa as she creates content for TikTok.

Mzansi reacts to pupil’s R73k matric dance cost

South Africans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Grade 12 learner's Matric ball dance breakdown, saying:

Angelina Da Luz said:

"The wig that’s 6000 including installation 😩uhm eish ya."

Heartz_4Teea added:

"You looked so gorgeous, girl."

Anniedelport wrote:

"Ma'am. You'd better pass with flying colours. Don't waste your family's money."

Embermist shared:

Kym Mahundi was shocked, adding:

"R35 000 Mandela rands??? In Cyril’s economy."

Derpy replied:

"This has to be a scam."

Kimberly commented:

"A whole year's tuition for one night."

Watch the video below:

