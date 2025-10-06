A young woman shared a detailed breakdown of her expenses, and also revealed the total cost of her high-end look

The candid video post, featuring her stunning black backless dress, sparked a massive debate among social media users about the high prices for matric dances and weddings

Social media users were divided, with many complimenting her gorgeous outfit, while others questioned the high price paid for services like nails and makeup

A Grade 12 learner shared a detailed breakdown of her matric dance cost, sparking a debate about the event and its costs. Image: @christyyy.28

A matriculant’s meticulous cost breakdown for her final school dance sparked a lively debate among social media users who were shocked at how even the smallest things have now gotten too expensive.

The informative clip, shared on TikTok by @christyyy.28, was met with a wave of compliments and strong opinions.

The video starts with the young woman showcasing her gorgeous nails, which cost R1,040, plus an additional R200 tip for the nail technician. Her hair, which included a trim, low lights, and styling into a stunning ponytail, amounted to R1,750

The cost of a matric dance in 2025

The centrepiece of her ensemble was a gorgeous black backless dress purchased from Honey Boutique in Cresta, Johannesburg, at a cost of R6,500.

Other costs included R1,164 for a home-call makeup artist (including travel expenses) and R2,000 for a photographer for two hours. She noted that she was resourceful, using a family Porsche for transport, which only incurred a R1,000 fuel cost. She did not add jewellery, and she used a pair of heels she already owned. Her total expenditure for the night amounted to R13,754.

Social media users loved her look and complimented her perfectly fitting dress. Image: @christyyy.28

SA debates the high cost of matric dances

The video attracted massive views and comments from social media users who shared mixed opinions. Many viewers were impressed by the woman’s final appearance and complimented the perfect fit of her dress.

Others argued that certain costs were excessive, noting that she could have easily gotten services like nails and makeup elsewhere for much less. Some suspected that service providers deliberately increase their prices once they hear the event is a matric dance or a wedding.

User @theokuhlearchive said:

"MDs are turning into the Met Gala."

User @Sisipo_Nobanda added:

"You overpaid so much for things that are so much cheaper with the same results 😭."

User @wooden_mic commented:

"I think other things are just priced because you mentioned you're going for MD or a wedding. No way they charged you that much for hair and makeup."

User @thandokhumalo44 added:

"You look expensive and beautiful 🥺."

User @Athenkosi shared:

"I understand we live different lives, so I’m going to keep my comment to myself. What matters is you loved and enjoyed everything💯❤."

User @Robin said:

"That's really not a lot compared to other people's prices. You looked beautiful. The dress fits perfectly."

