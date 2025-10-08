A South African social media influencer showcased Mr Price's latest gypsy-style skirts, highlighting their comfort and versatility for the warmer months

While some praised the skirts' design and quality, others debated the price tag, citing Mr Price's reputation for affordability

The post's popularity highlights the impact of social media on fashion trends, with everyday shoppers inspiring others to explore local retail finds and sparking conversations about style and affordability

A South African woman has taken to social media to showcase Mr Price's latest fashion find, plugging Mzansi with style.

A woman shared a TikTok video showcasing stunning gypsy-style linen skirts for summer from Mr Price. Image: @allybae35

Source: TikTok

Going by the TikTok handle @allybae35, she proudly displayed a long white linen gypsy-style skirt priced at R279, describing it as the perfect piece for keeping cool and fashionable during the warmer months.

She also showcased another black gypsy skirt, highlighting its flowy design and comfort ideal for both casual and dressy occasions.

The post that was uploaded on October 1, 2025, quickly gained traction online, with fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters weighing in on the price tag. While some praised the skirts for their simple yet elegant design, others felt that R279 was a bit steep for a single item from Mr Price, a brand widely known for its affordability.

One commenter wrote, "I don't agree on the price for this skirt cause the quality ain't that good. Sihle Sona qha ha.a."

Despite the debate over pricing, many South Africans agreed that the skirts were versatile and perfect for summer, especially for pairing with crop tops, sandals, or sneakers. Some even mentioned that they planned to head to their nearest Mr Price to check out the new arrivals for themselves.

The content creator @allybae35's video’s popularity once again proved how social media influences fashion trends, with everyday shoppers inspiring others to explore local retail finds. Whether or not everyone agrees on the price, one thing’s for sure, Mr Price has once again become the talk of Mzansi’s fashion streets as summer approaches.

A woman who plugged South Africans with Mr Price's summer finds posed in a TikTok video. Image: @allybae35

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Mr Price's summer sets

The online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the Mr Price gypsy-style skirts, saying:

Sadhia said:

"Awuu ngeke, the price!"

Kadja wrote:

"Mr pricey."

Nkombeziluthuli added:

"Ohh they like R250 and R350."

Belinda shared:

"Bought one on temu for half that price and the quality is great."

User replied:

"Yho andsa afford no Mr price ngk uyadura sana😭"

Roshni commented:

"Gypsy skirts making a comeback."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News previously reported that one woman experienced a shopping nightmare when she ordered a stunning dress online, only to receive something entirely different.

