Fashion Flop: Woman Spends R37k on Dress, Shows What She Ordered vs What She Got

A woman on TikTok shared with app users what she ordered compared to what she received

The woman expected a replica of what she saw online but got something that looked completely different

Many members of the online community laughed at the failed purchase in the post's comment section

A woman showed her expensive fashion fail. Images: @abigafchicy

Source: TikTok

When it comes to fashion, people often take bold risks, even trusting the uncertainty of online shopping to deliver their dream outfits. One woman experienced this firsthand when she ordered a stunning dress online, only to receive something entirely different.

Birds of a failing feather

A TikTok user with the handle @abigafchicy uploaded a video on the social media platform showing the eagle-inspired dress she ordered from an unknown designer.

However, instead of getting the R37 000 dress she ordered, she received something that was far from a replica.

Watch the TikTok video here.

Internet reacts to failed fashion order

Tens of thousands of social media users rushed to the viral video's comment section to crack jokes at what they had seen on their For You Pages.

@dtalesgh jokingly said about the dress:

"It's the same. Your bird is only a little depressed after travelling."

@daaviflash laughed and shared:

"If you fly quickly, people won't notice."

@kitheremende told the woman:

"You were bold to order that."

@_peachhy_ added their thoughts in the comment section:

"Considering it’s an AI dress, I’m surprised they didn’t just send it as a poster."

A curious @itz__sylvia asked the online shopper:

"My question is: Why did you order it in the first place?"

@amagrace47 commented with humour:

"We just watch, we don't judge."

