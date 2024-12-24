Global site navigation

“G for Cloud”: Couple Busts at Confusing Alphabet Mat in Funny Video
“G for Cloud”: Couple Busts at Confusing Alphabet Mat in Funny Video

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A local couple showed TikTok users a hilarious alphabet mat that had many errors on it
  • The pair showed that the educational toy's letters didn't correspond with the words on the mat
  • Social media users came in hundreds to laugh at the blunder and cracked jokes in the comment section

A couple laughed at an educational toy.
A couple shared a funny clip of a botched educational toy they saw. Images: @kd_xo
Source: TikTok

There are countless toys and games designed to be both entertaining and educational, sparking joy and learning for little ones. However, one couple couldn't help but burst into laughter when they saw an educational toy that defied logic.

Confusing alphabet mat

Using the handle @kd_xo, a couple took to their TikTok account to share that they wanted to buy an alphabet mat for their baby. However, purchasing the item would have been a waste of money. Although, the local duo didn't waste any time poking fun at the errors on the mat.

The letters and words were arranged in a hilariously nonsensical order, with the man scratching his head in confusion and the woman laughing out loud.

"G for cloud," the entertained man read aloud.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Confusing alphabet mat humours SA

After witnessing the blunder on their For You Pages, several internet users rushed to the post's comment section to fill it with laughing emojis. In true South African style, people also cracked jokes.

@ma.nkosi said with a laugh:

"This is what happens when you know somewhere cheaper."

@big_buddy_benzo humorously commented:

"We want to hear the baby’s side of the story."

@_nads84_ told the online community:

"I think it could be rearranged for toddlers to match the correct letter of the alphabet with the picture instead of learning the ABCs straightforward."

@mr_bugsy laughed and told the couple:

"Just a hunch, but I think you might have to return the mat."

@your_father431 shared with app users:

"This entire mat stresses me out."

@joanne_erasmus wrote with humour:

"Watch the baby correct the teacher."

@pocketofsunshineneo jokingly told the public:

"I am 99% sure that mat is AI-generated."

3 other stories about comical confusion

