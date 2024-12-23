“I Nearly Fainted”: Stressed Mom Shows X-ray of When Daughter Swallowed a Screw

A local mother took to TikTok to share with app users the time her young daughter swallowed a screw

The woman mentioned in the comment section how the foreign object left her toddler's body

Social media users shared how they would have reacted and similar experiences about their kids

A young mother shared the time her daughter swallowed a screw. Images: @megan_isaac

Children are naturally curious, exploring the world around them in ways that often catch parents off-guard, making it essential for caregivers to maintain a watchful eye.

One mother recently shared a concerning experience in which her child swallowed a foreign object, highlighting the unexpected moments that come with parenting.

A mother's worst nightmare

Emang Megan Isaac took to her TikTok account (@megan__isaac) to share with app users that her three-year-old daughter, who was a year and six months at the time, once swallowed a screw, a day she said she would never forget.

"I nearly fainted."

The mother, who shared what the X-rays and object looked like, also shared in the comment section that the screw left her daughter's body in the following manner:

"She pooped it out eight days before she could even get operated. God is great."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to mother's situation

Several local members of the online community rushed to the post's comment section to share their worries about the toddler's curiosity, which cost her a trip to the doctor. Others shared similar stories about their children.

@thuso_rayor, who could relate, wrote in the comments:

"My son, too. He vomited it a night before it was supposed to be removed."

@angelmdaka6 laughed and shared with app users:

"I once swallowed a 50c. I was very naughty."

@user8508365993076 said to Emang:

"Sorry, Mama. I am always worried about seeing my son touch a remote. I saw one who swallowed the battery. These kids will humble us."

@mommyshark95 told the online community:

"I'd pass out and wake up in the ICU. These kids will kill us with stress."

Trying to be humorous, @phetogojunioromonice wrote in the comment section:

"Mine swallowed a car."

A curious @epic_leeeee wondered:

"How do you even swallow it? I can’t even swallow pills."

